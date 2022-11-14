Nalwa Sons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore, up 64.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore in September 2022 up 64.3% from Rs. 59.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.18 crore in September 2022 up 84.72% from Rs. 39.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.91 crore in September 2022 up 98.71% from Rs. 48.77 crore in September 2021.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 140.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 76.41 in September 2021.