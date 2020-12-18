MARKET NEWS

Nalwa Sons Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

December 18, 2020 / 11:07 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore in September 2020 up 3.76% from Rs. 34.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.00 crore in September 2020 up 15.82% from Rs. 19.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.69 crore in September 2020 up 42.72% from Rs. 18.00 crore in September 2019.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 44.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.72 in September 2019.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 896.15 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.80% returns over the last 6 months and 19.53% over the last 12 months.

Nalwa Sons Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations35.8614.7534.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations35.8614.7534.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods9.892.77--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks---2.77--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.210.120.18
Depreciation0.000.00--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.02----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.413.0616.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3311.5717.95
Other Income2.360.020.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6911.5818.00
Interest--0.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6911.5817.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.6911.5817.99
Tax2.652.70-1.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.048.8819.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.048.8819.12
Minority Interest-0.03-0.050.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.01-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.008.8219.86
Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS44.851.733.72
Diluted EPS44.851.733.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS44.851.733.72
Diluted EPS44.851.733.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:00 am

