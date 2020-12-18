Nalwa Sons Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore in September 2020 up 3.76% from Rs. 34.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.00 crore in September 2020 up 15.82% from Rs. 19.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.69 crore in September 2020 up 42.72% from Rs. 18.00 crore in September 2019.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 44.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.72 in September 2019.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 896.15 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.80% returns over the last 6 months and 19.53% over the last 12 months.