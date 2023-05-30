English
    Nalwa Sons Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.70 crore, down 27.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.70 crore in March 2023 down 27.38% from Rs. 11.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2023 down 22.58% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2023 up 11.01% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2022.

    Nalwa Sons EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.61 in March 2022.

    Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,261.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 54.56% over the last 12 months.

    Nalwa Sons Investment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.7018.1111.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.7018.1111.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.60----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.0011.013.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.290.41
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.030.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.280.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.496.537.53
    Other Income0.890.810.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.377.347.54
    Interest0.410.06--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.967.287.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.967.287.54
    Tax2.401.730.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.575.556.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.575.556.99
    Minority Interest0.230.310.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.805.867.49
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8510.8013.61
    Diluted EPS10.8510.8013.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8510.8013.61
    Diluted EPS10.8510.8013.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Nalwa Sons #Nalwa Sons Investment #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:00 pm