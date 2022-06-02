Nalwa Sons Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.98 crore, up 73.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.98 crore in March 2022 up 73.91% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2021.

Nalwa Sons EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.10 in March 2021.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 1,406.55 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.99% returns over the last 6 months and -17.34% over the last 12 months.