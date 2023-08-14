Nalwa Sons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore, up 230.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore in June 2023 up 230.75% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2023 up 145.87% from Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.85 crore in June 2023 up 89.14% from Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2022.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 32.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.98 in June 2022.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,571.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.90% returns over the last 6 months and 77.26% over the last 12 months.