    Nalwa Sons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore, up 230.75% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore in June 2023 up 230.75% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2023 up 145.87% from Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.85 crore in June 2023 up 89.14% from Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2022.

    Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 32.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.98 in June 2022.

    Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,571.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.90% returns over the last 6 months and 77.26% over the last 12 months.

    Nalwa Sons Investment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.178.707.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.178.707.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.60--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.600.00-5.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.330.40
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.020.030.05
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.440.250.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.847.4912.61
    Other Income0.000.890.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.858.3712.61
    Interest0.150.410.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.697.9612.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.697.9612.39
    Tax7.402.403.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.295.579.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.295.579.24
    Minority Interest0.810.23-2.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.300.00-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.405.807.08
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.3010.8517.98
    Diluted EPS32.3010.8517.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.3010.8517.98
    Diluted EPS32.3010.8517.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

