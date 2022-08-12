 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nalwa Sons Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore, down 51.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore in June 2022 down 51.74% from Rs. 15.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022 down 36.56% from Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2022 down 17.64% from Rs. 15.31 crore in June 2021.

Nalwa Sons EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.98 in June 2021.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 1,450.75 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.55% returns over the last 6 months and -18.24% over the last 12 months.

Nalwa Sons Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.61 11.98 15.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.61 11.98 15.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.65 3.77 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.41 0.29
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.05 0.00 0.05
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.27 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.61 7.53 15.31
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.61 7.54 15.31
Interest 0.22 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.39 7.54 15.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.39 7.54 15.31
Tax 3.15 0.55 3.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.24 6.99 11.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.24 6.99 11.78
Minority Interest -2.16 0.50 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.00 -0.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.08 7.49 11.15
Equity Share Capital 5.14 5.14 5.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.98 13.61 21.98
Diluted EPS 17.98 13.61 21.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.98 13.61 21.98
Diluted EPS 17.98 13.61 21.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
