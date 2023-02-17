Nalwa Sons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore, up 187.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore in December 2022 up 187.07% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2022 down 29.74% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2022 down 15.92% from Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2021.