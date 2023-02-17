Nalwa Sons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore, up 187.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore in December 2022 up 187.07% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2022 down 29.74% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2022 down 15.92% from Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2021.

Nalwa Sons EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.24 in December 2021.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,158.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.90% returns over the last 6 months and 28.58% over the last 12 months.