    Nalwa Sons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore, up 187.07% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore in December 2022 up 187.07% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2022 down 29.74% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2022 down 15.92% from Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2021.

    Nalwa Sons EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.24 in December 2021.

    Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,158.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.90% returns over the last 6 months and 28.58% over the last 12 months.

    Nalwa Sons Investment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.1196.966.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.1196.966.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--9.99--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.01-9.99--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.280.30
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.00-0.010.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.260.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.5396.435.60
    Other Income0.810.493.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.3496.918.73
    Interest0.060.19--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.2896.728.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.2896.728.73
    Tax1.7324.490.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.5572.238.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.5572.238.35
    Minority Interest0.31-0.050.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.8672.188.34
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.80140.6316.24
    Diluted EPS10.80140.6316.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.80140.6316.24
    Diluted EPS10.80140.6316.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

