Nalwa Sons Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, down 17.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in December 2021 down 17.29% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021 up 141.92% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2021 up 237.07% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 16.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.78 in December 2020.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 1,696.25 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.06% returns over the last 6 months and 62.03% over the last 12 months.