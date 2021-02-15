Nalwa Sons Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore, down 44.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore in December 2020 down 44.32% from Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2020 up 32.78% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020 down 19.57% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2019.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2019.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 1,015.90 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.41% returns over the last 6 months and 30.60% over the last 12 months.