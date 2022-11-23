Nalin Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 1.21% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 2.47% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 2.7% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

Nalin Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2021.

Nalin Leasing shares closed at 30.85 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.22% returns over the last 6 months and 3.70% over the last 12 months.