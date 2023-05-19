Nalin Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2023 down 10.59% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 27.45% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 down 24.79% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

Nalin Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2022.

Nalin Leasing shares closed at 36.30 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.82% returns over the last 6 months and 13.97% over the last 12 months.