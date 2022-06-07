Nalin Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 5.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2022 up 5.65% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022 up 46.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

Nalin Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2021.

Nalin Leasing shares closed at 29.75 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.84% returns over the last 6 months and 3.30% over the last 12 months.