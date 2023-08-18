Nalin Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, up 8.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in June 2023 up 8.9% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 up 5.04% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

Nalin Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

Nalin Leasing shares closed at 33.11 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.53% returns over the last 6 months and 18.04% over the last 12 months.