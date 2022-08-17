Nalin Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, up 23.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2022 up 23.38% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 48.32% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022 up 37.84% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021.

Nalin Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2021.

Nalin Leasing shares closed at 28.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.94% returns over the last 6 months and 3.41% over the last 12 months.