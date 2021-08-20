Nalin Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in June 2021 up 16.1% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 up 122.07% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

Nalin Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2020.

Nalin Leasing shares closed at 25.20 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 55.56% over the last 12 months.