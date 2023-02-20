Nalin Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, up 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 up 6.42% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 84.83% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2022 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.