Nalin Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, up 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 up 6.42% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 84.83% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2022 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

Nalin Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2021.

Nalin Leasing shares closed at 35.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.96% returns over the last 6 months and 15.30% over the last 12 months.