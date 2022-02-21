Nalin Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 9.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in December 2021 up 9.83% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 45.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021 down 39.29% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020.

Nalin Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2020.

Nalin Leasing shares closed at 31.05 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)