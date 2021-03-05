Nalin Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 8.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 8.16% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 80.93% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020 up 25.84% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2019.

Nalin Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2019.

Nalin Leasing shares closed at 22.85 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 14.25% over the last 12 months.