    NALCO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,670.86 crore, down 15.43% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Aluminium Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,670.86 crore in March 2023 down 15.43% from Rs. 4,340.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 521.88 crore in March 2023 down 49.12% from Rs. 1,025.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 822.42 crore in March 2023 down 53.53% from Rs. 1,769.87 crore in March 2022.

    NALCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.58 in March 2022.

    NALCO shares closed at 80.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.40% returns over the last 6 months and -15.90% over the last 12 months.

    National Aluminium Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,670.863,289.984,340.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,670.863,289.984,340.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials863.93876.09673.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks83.51-121.66-74.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost465.63469.30653.37
    Depreciation255.44157.06384.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,491.271,606.481,469.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax511.08302.711,234.40
    Other Income55.9066.32151.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax566.98369.031,385.68
    Interest0.724.2317.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax566.26364.801,368.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax566.26364.801,368.06
    Tax44.3890.95342.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities521.88273.851,025.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period521.88273.851,025.68
    Equity Share Capital918.32918.32918.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.841.495.58
    Diluted EPS2.841.495.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.841.495.58
    Diluted EPS2.841.495.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am