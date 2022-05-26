 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NALCO Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,340.82 crore, up 53.85% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Aluminium Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,340.82 crore in March 2022 up 53.85% from Rs. 2,821.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,025.68 crore in March 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 935.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,769.87 crore in March 2022 up 77.52% from Rs. 997.00 crore in March 2021.

NALCO EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in March 2021.

NALCO shares closed at 93.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.25% returns over the last 6 months and 29.13% over the last 12 months.

National Aluminium Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,340.82 3,773.26 2,821.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,340.82 3,773.26 2,821.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 673.32 513.85 375.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -74.00 92.55 107.82
Power & Fuel -- 871.81 --
Employees Cost 653.37 593.81 431.23
Depreciation 384.19 151.47 157.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,469.54 510.72 962.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,234.40 1,039.05 786.94
Other Income 151.28 71.99 52.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,385.68 1,111.04 839.93
Interest 17.62 1.91 1.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,368.06 1,109.13 838.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,368.06 1,109.13 838.22
Tax 342.38 278.27 -97.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,025.68 830.86 935.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,025.68 830.86 935.64
Equity Share Capital 918.32 918.32 918.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.58 4.52 5.03
Diluted EPS 5.58 4.52 5.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.58 4.52 5.03
Diluted EPS 5.58 4.52 5.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
