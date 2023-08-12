English
    NALCO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,178.36 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Aluminium Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,178.36 crore in June 2023 down 15.99% from Rs. 3,783.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.39 crore in June 2023 down 39.62% from Rs. 578.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 642.86 crore in June 2023 down 30.99% from Rs. 931.57 crore in June 2022.

    NALCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.15 in June 2022.

    NALCO shares closed at 95.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.95% over the last 12 months.

    National Aluminium Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,178.363,670.863,783.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,178.363,670.863,783.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials740.27863.93724.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-148.6883.51-141.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost629.47465.63506.20
    Depreciation169.69255.44149.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,362.961,491.271,825.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax424.65511.08719.02
    Other Income48.5255.9062.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax473.17566.98781.92
    Interest2.260.723.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax470.91566.26778.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax470.91566.26778.05
    Tax121.5244.38199.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities349.39521.88578.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period349.39521.88578.64
    Equity Share Capital918.32918.32918.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.902.843.15
    Diluted EPS1.902.843.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.902.843.15
    Diluted EPS1.902.843.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

