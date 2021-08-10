NALCO Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,474.55 crore, up 79.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,474.55 crore in June 2021 up 79.23% from Rs. 1,380.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 347.73 crore in June 2021 up 1990.98% from Rs. 16.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 612.52 crore in June 2021 up 277.26% from Rs. 162.36 crore in June 2020.

NALCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

NALCO shares closed at 82.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.36% returns over the last 6 months and 137.79% over the last 12 months.