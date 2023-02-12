NALCO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,289.98 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,289.98 crore in December 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 3,773.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 273.85 crore in December 2022 down 67.04% from Rs. 830.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 526.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.33% from Rs. 1,262.51 crore in December 2021.