NALCO Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,378.79 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,378.79 crore in December 2020 up 13.91% from Rs. 2,088.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.81 crore in December 2020 up 806.15% from Rs. 33.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 470.03 crore in December 2020 up 469.32% from Rs. 82.56 crore in December 2019.

NALCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

NALCO shares closed at 48.60 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.13% returns over the last 6 months and 20.90% over the last 12 months.