NALCO Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,718.88 crore, up 13.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,718.88 crore in December 2018 up 13.82% from Rs. 2,388.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 301.76 crore in December 2018 down 58.19% from Rs. 721.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 588.76 crore in December 2018 up 40.07% from Rs. 420.33 crore in December 2017.

NALCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.73 in December 2017.

NALCO shares closed at 59.25 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.31% over the last 12 months.