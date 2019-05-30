App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

NALCO Q4 profit drops 9% to Rs 234 cr

The standalone revenue from operations in the quarter declined to Rs 2,766.2 crore, compared with Rs 2,863.1 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) May 30 posted a 9.1 per cent decline in standalone profit to Rs 233.5 crore in the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 257 crore in the year-ago period, the state-owned company said in a filing to the BSE.

In a statement, the company said that in the entire 2018-19, NALCO registered a net profit of Rs 1,732 crore, a growth of 29 per cent as compared with Rs 1,342.19-crore net profit in the previous year.

"During the year ended March 2019, the net sales turnover was Rs 11,386 crore, registering a growth of 21 per cent over the previous year," the statement said. Nalco also ended the financial year 2018-19 on a strong performance in domestic sale.
