App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nalco Q4 profit drops 57% to Rs 101 crore

Income during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 2,042.27 crore from Rs 2,863.89 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday posted 57.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 100.51 crore for March quarter due to lower income.

The state-owned company had a profit of Rs 234.82 crore in January-March 2018-19, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 2,042.27 crore from Rs 2,863.89 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Close

Nalco said the outbreak of COVID-19 globally and in India has impacted the business and economic activities in general. The spread of COVID-19, along with the nationwide lockdown, caused serious threat to human lives, disruption in supply chain and resulted in reduction in global demand.

related news

"The company has used internal and external sources of information including credit reports and related information, economic forecasts. On the basis of analysis of these information and based on the current estimates, the company expects that the carrying amount of assets will be recovered and there will be no significant impact on the liabilities," it said. Hence, the management does not envisage any material impact of COVID-19 on its financial statements.

"During the year, the company achieved a net turnover of Rs 8,426 crore, which has been adversely impacted by about Rs 2,900 crore due to fall in global metal prices," Nalco said in a statement.

"We are optimistic that in the long run with our focus on increasing the production in mining and refining segments, opening up of the new coal blocks, backward integration in supply of key raw materials like caustic soda, we shall be able to tide over the present economic crisis," Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #Business #Nalco #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Microsoft to permanently close all its physical stores

Microsoft to permanently close all its physical stores

Coronavirus pandemic | Wedding bells chime at Kerala-Tamil Nadu checkpost

Coronavirus pandemic | Wedding bells chime at Kerala-Tamil Nadu checkpost

COVID-19 impact: Mindspace Business Parks REIT revises draft prospectus

COVID-19 impact: Mindspace Business Parks REIT revises draft prospectus

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.