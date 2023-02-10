English
    Nalco Q3 profit drops 69%

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST
    Nalco consolidated income dropped to Rs 3,356.30 crore from Rs 3,845.25 crore in the year-ago period.

    State-owned National Aluminum Company Ltd (Nalco) on Friday posted a 69.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 256.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 830.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

    Its consolidated income dropped to Rs 3,356.30 crore from Rs 3,845.25 crore in the year-ago period.

    In a statement, the PSU said lower sales volume of alumina during the quarter, higher input costs coupled with global challenging business scenario and volatility have affected the profit margins despite the company registering robust growth in production.