BusinessEarnings

Nalco Q1 profit soars to Rs 348 crore

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
 
 
National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported a significant rise in consolidated profit at Rs 347.73 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 16.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during the quarter increased to Rs 2,506.29 crore from Rs 1,413.92 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a regulatory filing.

Nalco is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. The Centre holds 51.28 per cent equity of NALCO.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Nalco #National Aluminium Co Ltd #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2021 07:26 pm

