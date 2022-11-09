 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NALCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,489.57 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Aluminium Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,489.57 crore in September 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 3,592.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.43 crore in September 2022 down 83.23% from Rs. 747.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.63 crore in September 2022 down 65.49% from Rs. 1,169.68 crore in September 2021.

NALCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

NALCO shares closed at 75.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.73% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.

National Aluminium Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,489.57 3,783.32 3,592.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,489.57 3,783.32 3,592.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 707.11 724.99 395.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 163.41 -141.92 163.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 390.93 506.20 527.95
Depreciation 153.65 149.65 151.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,893.75 1,825.38 1,377.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.72 719.02 975.48
Other Income 69.26 62.90 42.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.98 781.92 1,017.89
Interest 4.10 3.87 1.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 245.88 778.05 1,016.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 245.88 778.05 1,016.07
Tax 75.76 199.41 268.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 170.12 578.64 747.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 170.12 578.64 747.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -44.69 -20.73 0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 125.43 557.91 747.80
Equity Share Capital 918.32 918.32 918.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 3.04 4.07
Diluted EPS 0.68 3.04 4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 3.04 4.07
Diluted EPS 0.68 3.04 4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:52 pm
