NALCO Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,670.86 crore, down 15.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,670.86 crore in March 2023 down 15.43% from Rs. 4,340.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.00 crore in March 2023 down 51.73% from Rs. 1,025.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 822.42 crore in March 2023 down 53.53% from Rs. 1,769.87 crore in March 2022.

NALCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.58 in March 2022.

NALCO shares closed at 80.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.40% returns over the last 6 months and -15.90% over the last 12 months.