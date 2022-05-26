NALCO Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,340.82 crore, up 53.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,340.82 crore in March 2022 up 53.85% from Rs. 2,821.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,025.46 crore in March 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 935.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,769.87 crore in March 2022 up 77.52% from Rs. 997.00 crore in March 2021.

NALCO EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in March 2021.

NALCO shares closed at 93.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.25% returns over the last 6 months and 29.13% over the last 12 months.