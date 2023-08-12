NALCO Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,178.36 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,178.36 crore in June 2023 down 15.99% from Rs. 3,783.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.76 crore in June 2023 down 40.18% from Rs. 557.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 642.86 crore in June 2023 down 30.99% from Rs. 931.57 crore in June 2022.

NALCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.04 in June 2022.

NALCO shares closed at 95.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.95% over the last 12 months.