NALCO Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,783.32 crore, up 52.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Aluminium Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,783.32 crore in June 2022 up 52.89% from Rs. 2,474.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 557.91 crore in June 2022 up 60.56% from Rs. 347.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 931.57 crore in June 2022 up 52.09% from Rs. 612.52 crore in June 2021.

NALCO EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2021.

NALCO shares closed at 77.65 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.86% returns over the last 6 months and -6.16% over the last 12 months.

National Aluminium Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,783.32 4,340.82 2,474.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,783.32 4,340.82 2,474.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 724.99 673.32 388.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -141.92 -74.00 -298.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 506.20 653.37 580.67
Depreciation 149.65 384.19 149.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,825.38 1,469.54 1,223.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 719.02 1,234.40 431.64
Other Income 62.90 151.28 31.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 781.92 1,385.68 463.38
Interest 3.87 17.62 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 778.05 1,368.06 461.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 778.05 1,368.06 461.61
Tax 199.41 342.38 113.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 578.64 1,025.68 347.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 578.64 1,025.68 347.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -20.73 -0.22 -0.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 557.91 1,025.46 347.48
Equity Share Capital 918.32 918.32 918.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 5.58 1.89
Diluted EPS 3.04 5.58 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 5.58 1.89
Diluted EPS 3.04 5.58 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
