NALCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,289.98 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Aluminium Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,289.98 crore in December 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 3,773.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.32 crore in December 2022 down 69.14% from Rs. 830.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 526.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.33% from Rs. 1,262.51 crore in December 2021.

National Aluminium Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,289.98 3,489.57 3,773.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,289.98 3,489.57 3,773.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 876.09 707.11 513.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -121.66 163.41 92.55
Power & Fuel -- -- 871.81
Employees Cost 469.30 390.93 593.81
Depreciation 157.06 153.65 151.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,606.48 1,893.75 510.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 302.71 180.72 1,039.05
Other Income 66.32 69.26 71.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 369.03 249.98 1,111.04
Interest 4.23 4.10 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 364.80 245.88 1,109.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 364.80 245.88 1,109.13
Tax 90.95 75.76 278.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 273.85 170.12 830.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 273.85 170.12 830.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -17.53 -44.69 -0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 256.32 125.43 830.67
Equity Share Capital 918.32 918.32 918.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 0.68 4.52
Diluted EPS 1.40 0.68 4.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 0.68 4.52
Diluted EPS 1.40 0.68 4.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited