NALCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,289.98 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,289.98 crore in December 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 3,773.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.32 crore in December 2022 down 69.14% from Rs. 830.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 526.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.33% from Rs. 1,262.51 crore in December 2021.