    NALCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,289.98 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Aluminium Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,289.98 crore in December 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 3,773.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.32 crore in December 2022 down 69.14% from Rs. 830.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 526.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.33% from Rs. 1,262.51 crore in December 2021.

    National Aluminium Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,289.983,489.573,773.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,289.983,489.573,773.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials876.09707.11513.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-121.66163.4192.55
    Power & Fuel----871.81
    Employees Cost469.30390.93593.81
    Depreciation157.06153.65151.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,606.481,893.75510.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.71180.721,039.05
    Other Income66.3269.2671.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax369.03249.981,111.04
    Interest4.234.101.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax364.80245.881,109.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax364.80245.881,109.13
    Tax90.9575.76278.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities273.85170.12830.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period273.85170.12830.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-17.53-44.69-0.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates256.32125.43830.67
    Equity Share Capital918.32918.32918.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.684.52
    Diluted EPS1.400.684.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.684.52
    Diluted EPS1.400.684.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited