NALCO Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,773.26 crore, up 58.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,773.26 crore in December 2021 up 58.62% from Rs. 2,378.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 830.67 crore in December 2021 up 246.53% from Rs. 239.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,262.51 crore in December 2021 up 168.6% from Rs. 470.03 crore in December 2020.

NALCO EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2020.

NALCO shares closed at 117.85 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 133.14% over the last 12 months.