Nakoda Group Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 13.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 50.7% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.

Nakoda Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

Nakoda Group shares closed at 123.65 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.91% returns over the last 6 months and 13.96% over the last 12 months.