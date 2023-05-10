Nakoda Group Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore, down 37.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore in March 2023 down 37.61% from Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 11.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

Nakoda Group EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Nakoda Group shares closed at 56.00 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.43% returns over the last 6 months and -68.50% over the last 12 months.