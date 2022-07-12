Nakoda Group Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore in June 2022 up 11.77% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 19.32% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

Nakoda Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Nakoda Group shares closed at 141.40 on July 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.04% returns over the last 6 months