    Nakoda Group Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nakoda Group of Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 5.66% from Rs. 18.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 65.54% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 26.28% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

    Nakoda Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2021.

    Nakoda Group shares closed at 76.75 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.09% returns over the last 6 months and -69.78% over the last 12 months.

    Nakoda Group of Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4215.8218.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.4215.8218.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.388.031.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.215.0814.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.69-0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.210.37
    Depreciation0.260.260.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.770.690.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.880.871.39
    Other Income0.010.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.890.871.39
    Interest0.530.540.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.360.330.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.360.330.85
    Tax0.080.080.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.280.250.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.280.250.81
    Equity Share Capital11.1311.1311.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.230.73
    Diluted EPS0.250.230.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.230.73
    Diluted EPS0.250.230.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am