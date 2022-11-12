English
    Nahar Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.87 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 656.87 crore in September 2022 down 22.05% from Rs. 842.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.76 crore in September 2022 down 70.89% from Rs. 136.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.47 crore in September 2022 down 64.27% from Rs. 216.82 crore in September 2021.

    Nahar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.88 in September 2021.

    Nahar Spinning shares closed at 286.45 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.09% returns over the last 6 months and -50.32% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations656.87861.89842.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations656.87861.89842.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials354.45578.85467.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.601.470.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks81.53-35.53-49.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.9666.6168.73
    Depreciation17.4617.4320.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.98138.13141.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.9094.93192.42
    Other Income17.1110.743.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.01105.67196.39
    Interest6.998.6713.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.0197.00182.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.0197.00182.47
    Tax13.2524.7545.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.7672.25136.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.7672.25136.58
    Equity Share Capital18.0318.0318.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0320.8337.88
    Diluted EPS11.0320.8337.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0320.8337.88
    Diluted EPS11.0320.8337.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

