Nahar Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.87 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 656.87 crore in September 2022 down 22.05% from Rs. 842.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.76 crore in September 2022 down 70.89% from Rs. 136.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.47 crore in September 2022 down 64.27% from Rs. 216.82 crore in September 2021.

Nahar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.88 in September 2021.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 286.45 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.09% returns over the last 6 months and -50.32% over the last 12 months.