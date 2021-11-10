Nahar Spinning Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore, up 55.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore in September 2021 up 55.88% from Rs. 540.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.58 crore in September 2021 up 912.8% from Rs. 16.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.82 crore in September 2021 up 2066.03% from Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2020.

Nahar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 37.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.81 in September 2020.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 570.60 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 378.49% returns over the last 6 months and 1,266.71% over the last 12 months.