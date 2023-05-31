English
    Nahar Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 723.74 crore, down 27.36% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 723.74 crore in March 2023 down 27.36% from Rs. 996.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2023 down 90.87% from Rs. 107.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.40 crore in March 2023 down 76.68% from Rs. 181.83 crore in March 2022.

    Nahar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.99 in March 2022.

    Nahar Spinning shares closed at 274.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.89% returns over the last 6 months and -30.57% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations723.74554.41996.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations723.74554.41996.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials488.01403.82674.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.891.573.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.94-19.69-89.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.3964.3072.24
    Depreciation19.7117.9716.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.40101.76157.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.41-15.32162.02
    Other Income9.287.183.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.69-8.14165.05
    Interest8.006.2319.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.69-14.37145.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.69-14.37145.69
    Tax4.90-3.3538.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.79-11.02107.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.79-11.02107.23
    Equity Share Capital18.0318.0318.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.24-3.0529.99
    Diluted EPS4.24-3.0529.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.24-3.0529.99
    Diluted EPS4.24-3.0529.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

