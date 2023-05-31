Nahar Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 723.74 crore, down 27.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 723.74 crore in March 2023 down 27.36% from Rs. 996.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2023 down 90.87% from Rs. 107.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.40 crore in March 2023 down 76.68% from Rs. 181.83 crore in March 2022.

Nahar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.99 in March 2022.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 274.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.89% returns over the last 6 months and -30.57% over the last 12 months.