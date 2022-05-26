 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nahar Spinning Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 996.34 crore, up 37.1% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 996.34 crore in March 2022 up 37.1% from Rs. 726.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.23 crore in March 2022 up 69.1% from Rs. 63.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.83 crore in March 2022 up 45.64% from Rs. 124.85 crore in March 2021.

Nahar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 29.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.43 in March 2021.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 395.75 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.10% returns over the last 6 months and 186.15% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 996.34 1,016.66 726.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 996.34 1,016.66 726.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 674.08 561.06 411.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.30 0.92 0.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -89.14 -14.04 10.57
Power & Fuel -- -- 64.97
Employees Cost 72.24 68.39 56.93
Depreciation 16.78 18.22 20.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.05 158.37 58.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.02 223.73 102.76
Other Income 3.04 6.16 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.05 229.89 104.43
Interest 19.36 17.11 16.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 145.69 212.78 87.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 145.69 212.78 87.93
Tax 38.45 54.74 24.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.23 158.04 63.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.23 158.04 63.41
Equity Share Capital 18.03 18.03 18.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.99 43.82 17.43
Diluted EPS 29.99 43.82 17.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.99 43.82 17.43
Diluted EPS 29.99 43.82 17.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
