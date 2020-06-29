Nahar Spinning Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 568.61 crore, down 7.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 568.61 crore in March 2020 down 7.44% from Rs. 614.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2020 down 368.57% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2020 down 53.89% from Rs. 47.15 crore in March 2019.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 36.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and -48.92% over the last 12 months.