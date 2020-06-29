Nahar Spinning Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 568.61 crore, down 7.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 568.61 crore in March 2020 down 7.44% from Rs. 614.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2020 down 368.57% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2020 down 53.89% from Rs. 47.15 crore in March 2019.
Nahar Spinning shares closed at 36.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and -48.92% over the last 12 months.
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|568.61
|590.35
|614.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|568.61
|590.35
|614.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|333.47
|332.61
|364.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.37
|1.64
|1.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.61
|62.90
|30.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|61.19
|Employees Cost
|59.15
|58.86
|58.30
|Depreciation
|20.86
|20.55
|18.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|120.14
|109.18
|51.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|4.61
|28.26
|Other Income
|0.86
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|4.62
|28.32
|Interest
|18.36
|14.84
|16.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.49
|-10.22
|11.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.96
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.49
|-14.18
|11.51
|Tax
|-4.10
|-4.50
|6.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.39
|-9.68
|4.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.39
|-9.68
|4.98
|Equity Share Capital
|18.03
|18.03
|18.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.41
|-2.68
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-3.41
|-2.68
|1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.41
|-2.68
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-3.41
|-2.68
|1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:35 am