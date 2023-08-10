English
    Nahar Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.90 crore, down 13.11% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 748.90 crore in June 2023 down 13.11% from Rs. 861.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.51 crore in June 2023 down 124.23% from Rs. 72.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2023 down 90.07% from Rs. 123.10 crore in June 2022.

    Nahar Spinning shares closed at 250.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.65% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations748.90723.74861.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations748.90723.74861.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials563.48488.01578.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.241.891.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.698.94-35.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.6867.3966.61
    Depreciation20.2219.7117.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.08124.40138.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.1113.4194.93
    Other Income3.119.2810.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.0022.69105.67
    Interest15.108.008.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.1114.6997.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.1114.6997.00
    Tax-5.604.9024.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.519.7972.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.519.7972.25
    Equity Share Capital18.0318.0318.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.854.2420.83
    Diluted EPS-4.854.2420.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.854.2420.83
    Diluted EPS-4.854.2420.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

