Nahar Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.90 crore, down 13.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.90 crore in June 2023 down 13.11% from Rs. 861.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.51 crore in June 2023 down 124.23% from Rs. 72.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2023 down 90.07% from Rs. 123.10 crore in June 2022.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 250.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.65% over the last 12 months.