Nahar Spinning standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 582.52 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 582.52 550.75 488.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 582.52 550.75 488.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 343.69 326.31 337.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.70 1.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.69 5.62 -30.94 Power & Fuel 63.13 53.49 64.46 Employees Cost 50.10 55.54 49.17 Depreciation 22.65 22.90 23.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 55.98 56.97 54.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.66 29.21 -11.18 Other Income 3.49 1.58 3.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.15 30.79 -8.05 Interest 16.37 14.79 13.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.78 16.00 -21.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.78 16.00 -21.31 Tax 6.95 5.13 -1.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.83 10.87 -20.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.83 10.87 -20.01 Equity Share Capital 18.03 18.03 18.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.84 3.01 -5.55 Diluted EPS 3.84 3.01 -5.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.84 3.01 -5.55 Diluted EPS 3.84 3.01 -5.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited