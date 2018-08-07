Nahar Spinning standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 582.52 crore

Nahar Spinning Mills has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 582.52 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.83 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Nahar Spinning Mills has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 582.52 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.83 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 488.21 crore and net loss was Rs 20.01 crore. Nahar Spinning shares closed at 98.00 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.94% returns over the last 6 months and -20.03% over the last 12 months. Nahar Spinning Mills Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 582.52 550.75 488.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 582.52 550.75 488.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 343.69 326.31 337.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.70 1.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.69 5.62 -30.94 Power & Fuel 63.13 53.49 64.46 Employees Cost 50.10 55.54 49.17 Depreciation 22.65 22.90 23.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 55.98 56.97 54.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.66 29.21 -11.18 Other Income 3.49 1.58 3.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.15 30.79 -8.05 Interest 16.37 14.79 13.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.78 16.00 -21.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.78 16.00 -21.31 Tax 6.95 5.13 -1.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.83 10.87 -20.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.83 10.87 -20.01 Equity Share Capital 18.03 18.03 18.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.84 3.01 -5.55 Diluted EPS 3.84 3.01 -5.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.84 3.01 -5.55 Diluted EPS 3.84 3.01 -5.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:55 am